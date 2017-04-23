Birkirkara blow the title race wide open

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Birkirkara 2 Hibernians 0

Hibernians failed to edge closer towards the title as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Birkirkara.

The Paolites are now leading the table just two points above Balzan, with a couple of games left for the end of the season.

The Stripes took the lead early in the match, as on 12 minutes Vito Plut blasted the ball past Andrew Hogg.

Nikola Jaros' team made sure of the three points on 63 minutes through defender Nikolas Vukanac, who headed home from a set-piece as the Stripes went on to take maximum points.