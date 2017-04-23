Allegri talks up importance of Genoa match

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri believes a victory over Genoa today “could decide the fate of the Scudetto”.

Juve are currently eight points clear of Roma at the top of Serie A with six games remaining and Allegri is fully focused on the title battle following their impressive Champions League performance at Barcelona in midweek.

The Old Lady produced a superb defensive display to hold Barca to a goalless draw in the second leg and advance to a semi-final showdown with Monaco courtesy of a 3-0 aggregate win.

“Two key words – concentration and composure, and they apply to both Serie A and the Champions League semi-final,” Allegri said.

“Our attention is firmly on the former for now, there will be time to think about Monaco after Genoa and Atalanta. Tomorrow’s game is so important; a win could well decide the fate of the Scudetto.”

He added: “We have to approach Genoa in the same way we approached Barca.

“We can’t afford to let our intensity drop because I believe we have a chance to seal the title on Sunday. If we win, our advantage over Roma will remain the same with one game fewer for them to catch us up.

“From next weekend there are games every three days which is great for momentum, but we need to remember that we haven’t achieved anything yet.”

Playing today – 15.00

Milan vs Empoli

Chievo vs Torino

Juventus vs Genoa - 20.45

Lazio vs Palermo

Sampdoria vs Crotone

Sassuolo vs Napoli - 12.30

Udinese vs Cagliari

Tomorrow

Pescara vs Roma - 20.45