Teatime treats

Blackcurrant and Cream Cheese Tart

Ingredients

4 ounces (115g) full fat cream cheese, at room temperature

1/2 cup (100g) granulated white sugar

2 large eggs, at room temperature

2/3 cup (160ml) cream

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon grated lemon or lime zest (optional)

6 ounces (170g) fresh raspberries, washed and patted dry

Method

In your food processor, place the cream cheese and process until smooth. Add sugar and process until incorporated. Add the eggs and process until thoroughly combined. Add remaining ingredients and process until well blended and smooth.

Carefully pour the filling into the pre-baked tart shell. Arrange the fresh blackcurrants evenly in the filling and then bake the tart for about 30-35 minutes or until the filling is set (test by gently shaking the pan). Transfer tart to wire rack to cool. Serve at room temperature.

Pistachio Cake

Ingredients

1/2 cup plus 2 tbsp shelled natural unsalted pistachios (about 3 ounces)

1/4 cup plus 1 tbsp sugar

2 tsp grated orange peel

1/8 tsp baking powder

3 tbsp unsalted butter, room temperature

1 large egg

Method

Process pistachios and half the sugar, orange peel and baking powder in a processor until nuts are finely ground, scraping down sides occasionally. Then in other bowl mix butter and the remaining sugars, then the egg. Finally add the pistachio mix until the mix is smooth.

When ready, spread cake evenly in the prepared tray and cook in the oven at 180˚C.

Serve at room temperature.