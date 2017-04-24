Tennis star Nadal is global ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger spring campaign

Renowned tennis star Rafael Nadal will continue to represent Tommy Hilfiger in its spring 2017 Tommy Hilfiger Tailored campaign. The campaign features TH Flex, a suiting capsule inspired by Nadal, designed for the active, high-performance lifestyle of the modern man.

“We are honoured that Nadal continues to partner with our brand,” said Tommy Hilfiger.

“He is an amazing athlete and the TH Flex suits perfectly reflect his modern and effortless approach to style. We have a long history of celebrating sport and blending athletic influences into our designs and Nadal perfectly reflects the values of our brand. He is a fantastic sportsman with an optimistic attitude and passion for what he does.”

Shot in Palm Springs, California by photographer Mikael Jansson, the campaign features the TH Flex collection, with three innovative suits designed to provide a sophisticated look with relaxed ease and comfort. The Performance Suit, the Ultra-Light Suit and the Travel Suit are each crafted from premium fabrics engineered to enable ease of movement. This season, Tommy Hilfiger has collaborated with Woolmark, the industry’s gold standard in wool production, to create the limited-edition collection.

“I’m constantly on the move, and the Tommy Hilfiger Tailored and TH Flex designs are perfect for my lifestyle,” said Nadal. “The sharp look and precision fit give a new level of comfort and movement I’ve never felt in a tailored suit.”

Born in 1986 in Manacor, Spain, Nadal is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players in history. At the age of 24 he became the youngest athlete to complete the Career Grand Slam and is the second male player in the world to have completed the Career Golden Slam after winning the French, Australian and US Opens, Wimbledon and a 2008 Olympic gold medal. Nadal currently holds the record with nine French Open victories – the most won by a single player – including five consecutive title from 2010 to 2014.

With a brand portfolio that includes Tommy Hilfiger and Hilfiger Denim, Tommy Hilfiger is one of the world’s most recognised premium designer lifestyle groups. Its focus is designing and marketing high-quality men’s tailored clothing and sportswear, women’s collection apparel and sportswear, kidswear, denim collections, underwear, footwear and accessories.

Through select licensees, Tommy Hilfiger offers complementary lifestyle products such as eyewear, watches, fragrance, athletic apparel, socks, small leather goods, home goods and luggage. The Hilfiger Denim product line consists of jeanswear and footwear for men and women, accessories and fragrance. Merchandise under the Tommy Hilfiger and Hilfiger Denim brands is available to consumers worldwide through an extensive network of retail stores, leading specialty and department stores, select online retailers and at tommy.com.

With a history going back over 130 years, PVH Corp. has excelled at growing brands and businesses with rich American heritages. Tommy Hilfiger Tailored and TH Flex Rafael Nadal Edition collection are available at Tommy Hilfiger stores globally, through select wholesale partners and on http://tommy.com .