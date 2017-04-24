Refurbished eye care store in Valletta

Tuaco’s retail space encourages personalised browsing and service.

After months of renovation, Tuaco Opticians’s signature store in Melita Street, Valletta is once again welcoming customers. The store’s new façade merges seamlessly with Valletta’s heritage, while white marble and practical mirrors adorn the inside.

Tuaco’s new storefront complements Valletta’s heritage.

“The refurbishment was based on Tuaco’s uiding principle of not just selling glasses but dressing people’s faces. This is why our new space is designed to offer customers the opportunity to see themselves in a new light, in an environment easy to navigate and an experience that is not rushed,” said manager Adrienne Despott, who oversaw the restoration project.

To mark the re-opening of the refurbished outlet, Tuaco launched two special offers for April: a 20 per cent discount on all new frames purchased this month. For those who choose the technologically advanced AirOptix contact lenses, they can opt for a free 90ml bottle of Optifree contact lens solution with every six-pack or a free contact lens with every three-pack.

Customers can also benefit from eye testing by qualified optometrists and ophthalmologists. Eye experts recommend that people, irrespective of whether they use any form of lenses or not, should test their eyes every two years.

The store can be visited between 9am and 7pm from Monday to Friday and between 9am and noon on Saturday. For an appointment or more information, call 2122 1848, e-mail [email protected] or visit http://www.TUACO.com/ .