3INA has launched a new mask range, available in five formulas, each offering a targeted solution. The masks are easy to use and saturated in skin-loving ingredients. The masks are paraben and cruelty-free.

3INA is represented by Hudson, a retailed and distributor of global fashion and sport brands in Malta, Italy, Spain and North Africa. The masks are available from 3INA at The Point, Pama and Qormi. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/3INAMalta/.