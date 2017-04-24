Feel good this summer

Oasis has launched its Feel Good collection, full of high-shine sequins, idyllic island prints, romantic ruffles and bright and breezy wardrobe essentials for the new season.

Tropical Cuba – in this collection the brand has packed up the print and posted it to somewhere sunny. Pineapples, parrot and plush foliage gives a taste of the exotic, with all-over patterns and pretty placement details dressing bralets, basics and swishy summer dresses. Mouth-watering citrus, leafy greens and Cuban blues lift classic black to create a getaway-ready edit.

In Light as a Feather, nothing says ‘summer’ quite like angelic neutrals and crisp, bright white. Sun-kissed shoulders meet Chambray, easy linen, laundered cotton, beautiful broderie and heavy seersucker. Off-the-shoulder, tie and cut-out details whisk us back to the 1950s, while light stripes are nothing but now.

Utility Rose has delicate roses that transform the transitional military trend. Utility jackets in khaki, combats and denim are given a feminine edge with appliques and embroidered petals in a colour palette of soft sage, grey, antique blush and khaki. Black lace and mesh give an easy off-duty feel.

Future Sports evokes hard work, with sports-inspired shapes with a pring/summer 2017 twist. Irridescent sequins sit alongside minimal white sweaters and parkas, giving a laid-back feel to summer sparkle. Bomber jackets are going nowhere this season. The coveted cover-up wows in waffle mesh, teamed with a high-shine skirt in faux leather or must-have co-ords. Mesh panelled leggings, sequin-scattered sweatshirts and cuffed tracksuit bottoms put the ‘wear-everywhere’ in sportswear.

Pink Lady features pick ’n’ mix shades and tongue-in-cheek motifs that are the modern way to do ‘ladylike’. Pare down the pretty with bubblegum slogans or powder blue stripes under edgy pastel leather for a fresh take on daytime cool. Staple pencil skirts, tailored shorts and sunshine dresses are mixed with kitsch; flocks of hot pink flamingos will be swooping in on every occasion.

Shipwrecked is a treasure trove of frills, ruffles, lace and mesh, with flowing dresses decked in vintage petals, ethereal accents and pops of zesty lime green. The pieces are perfect for the island-hopping girl who dreams of secluded sands and leaving the hustle and bustle behind.

