University of Malta among top places to study game design

The University of Malta’s Institute of Digital Games was ranked 23rd in a recent list of the top 25 graduate schools to study game design for 2017 compiled by The Princeton Review.

It chose the schools based on a survey it conducted in 2016 of 150 institutions offering game design coursework and degrees in the US, Canada and some countries abroad.

The Princeton Review editor-in-chief Robert Franek said: “Game design is an exciting field and programmes are springing up in colleges all over the world. As we continue to help students find the best programme for their needs and interests, we strongly recommend the University of Malta’s Institute of Digital Games and each of the other schools that made our 2017 ranking lists. These schools have outstanding faculties and great facilities which will give students the skills and experience they need to pursue a career in this dynamic and burgeoning field.”

The company’s 40-question survey asked schools to report on everything from their academic offerings and faculty credentials to their graduates’ employment experience. The Princeton Review weighed the school’s academics, facilities, career services, and technology to make its selections. The company is not affiliated with Princeton University.

Prof. Gordon Calleja, director of the University’s Institute of Digital Games, commented: “The Institute of Digital Games has grown immensely since its founding in 2013 as the importance of digital games’ impact on society and industry is increasingly evident. The University is proud of its M.Sc. in Digital Games and committed to deliver continued excellence in teaching and research.”

