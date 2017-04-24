Skolasport basketball sessions
Sixty-one boys and girls aged between seven and 16 are practising basketball at the Cottonera Sports Complex as part of the #OnTheMove Skolasport programme supported by Kellogg’s.
Ruben Baldacchino, Sport Malta head coach at the complex, said: “Basketball is one of the most demanding sports when it comes to cardiovascular conditioning and it’s an entertaining form of exercise for many children. He added that playing basketball at an early age helps children prepare for situations that require teamwork, such as group projects in school or meetings at work. “A dozen players working towards the same goal requires sacrifice, unselfishness and teamwork. Learning how to work together with others is a vital skill in life that goes far beyond sports,” he said.
For further information about basketball classes or other sport disciplines call 2203 6000 or e-mail [email protected].
