Science Safari at Pembroke
National Sport School students Andrea Mifsud, Kimahri Charles and Alexandra Gatt won this year’s Science Safari held recently held at Pembroke Heritage Trail. Teams of students from St Augustine College and San Anton School placed second and third respectively. The event, organised by the Science Centre at the Department of Curriculum Management (DCM) in collaboration with Pembroke local council, comprised a treasure hunt with clues focusing on scientific knowledge, skills and competences. Photo shows Andrea Mifsud (third from left), Kimahri Charles and Alexandra Gatt (fifth and sixth from left) with (from left) Education Minister Evarist Bartolo, Pembroke local council executive secretary Kevin Borg, Pembroke mayor Dean Hili and DCM assistant director Desiree Scicluna Bugeja.
