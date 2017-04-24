A public lecture on ‘Dante and the English Romantics’ will be held on Tuesday at 6pm in the University of Malta’s Faculty of Arts Library, Msida Campus.

The speaker is Prof. Michael O’Neill, Professor of English at the University of Durham, a renowned scholar and an authority on Romantic Literature who has published extensively in this field. He has recently edited the Cambridge History of English Poetry and the Oxford Handbook of Percy Bysshe Shelley. He is an established poet in his own right and has been awarded the Chalmondeley Award for Poetry.

He is a guest of the Institute of Anglo-Italian Studies, in close collaboration with the University’s Departments of English and Italian.