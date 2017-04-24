Advert
Sunday, April 23, 2017, 00:01

Dante and the English Romantics

A public lecture on ‘Dante and the English Romantics’ will be held on Tuesday at 6pm in the University of Malta’s Faculty of Arts Library, Msida Campus.

The speaker is Prof. Michael O’Neill, Professor of English at the University of Durham, a renowned scholar and an authority on Romantic Literature who has published extensively in this field. He has recently edited the Cambridge History of English Poetry and the Oxford Handbook of Percy Bysshe Shelley. He is an established poet in his own right and has been awarded the Chalmondeley Award for Poetry.

He is a guest of the Institute of Anglo-Italian Studies, in close collaboration with the University’s Departments of English and Italian.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Mcast design, media students widen horizons

  2. Adrenaline views

  3. Skolasport basketball sessions

  4. Science Safari at Pembroke

  5. University of Malta among top places to...

  6. Dante and the English Romantics

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 24-04-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed