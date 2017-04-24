A public talk entitled ‘Adrenaline Views: Cinema, Aviation and the Aerial Subject’ will be held on May 3 at 5pm at the University of Malta’s Lecture Centre 119, Msida Campus.

The speaker is Jeffrey Geiger, professor of Film Studies at the University of Essex, where he founded the Centre for Film and Screen Media. Prof. Geiger’s talk will draw on film footage ranging from aerial cinematography of the 1910s to the 1940s, World War II films such as The Memphis Belle, Maverick missile POV, Predator drones, aerial surveillance, and recent aerial combat imagery.

He will contest accounts of aerial views as always indicating, as one critic put it, an “imperious and transcendent modern subjectivity”. Instead, he will argue that aerial cinema might be characterised in both graphic and haptic terms: at the same time both visual and embodied experience.

The public is invited to attend. The talk is organised by the MA in Film Studies programme offered by the University’s Faculty of Arts.

www.um.edu.mt/arts/overview/PMAFLMPET5-2017-8-0