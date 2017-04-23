Public warning statement issued by director general within the MCCA

Josephine Borg, director general (consumer affairs) at the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority, has issued a public statement in accordance with Article 8 of the Consumer Affairs Act (Cap.378), in which she said that:

Mr Franz Camilleri, holder of identity card number 472061(M) has not honoured the decision delivered by the Consumer Claims Tribunal.

The consumer had engaged the trader to carry out works on her Maltese timbered balcony, paying him the sum of €450. The said works were never carried out.

The trader failed to submit a reply to the consumer’s claim and also did not attend the Tribunal’s sittings. In view of this, the tribunal ordered the trader to refund the consumer the said €450 in addition to paying the tribunal expenses.

