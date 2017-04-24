Upcoming course by Castille Institute

Castille Institute is organising two courses entitled ‘Investment funds update’ and ‘Intellectual property’ on May 4 and 10 respectively.

The purpose of the funds course is to provide practical guidance on the most topical issues surrounding the revisions to the regulatory architecture applicable to investment funds in Malta, with a particular focus on the newly introduced notified AIF regime and the MFSA’s consolidation of the Maltese fund frameworks.

With the local asset management industry still coming to grips with the changes occasioned by the AIFMD and UCITS V, further change had been occasioned to the regulatory landscape applicable to the investment funds in Malta.

The ‘Intellectual property’ course provides the fundamentals of intellectual property for sector specific industries and explores the relevant issues applicable to digital businesses.

Traditionally, physical assets have been regarded as the bulk of the value of a business and were the key indicator of competitiveness and standing in the market place. However, in recent years, the situation has changed drastically. As a result of the digital revolution, intangible assets are often becoming the most valuable asset.

Brand names, software, inventions, trade secrets and confidential information have become key in differentiating a business from another and in securing a competitive edge. To remain successful, leaders at all levels need to have an understanding and speak the language of intellectual property – the law which recognises and protects such assets.

For more information, visit www.castilleinstitute.com. To reserve a seat, call the institute on 2093 3280 or e-mail [email protected].

A discounted price is available for students. Booking is subject to availability and on presentation of valid student card.