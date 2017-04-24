Shireburn wins top MCA award

Franco Galea, operations director, Christian Agius, development manager and John de Giorgio, managing director, Shireburn Software Ltd.

Shireburn Software scooped up the award for the Best Business to Business Application Award (B2B App) at the Malta Communications Authority eBusiness Awards.

Shireburn’s Indigo Payroll software solution, the application for which Shireburn won the award, was developed and is supported by Shireburn Software, a team of 46 professionals all based in Malta. Only a year since its launch, the solution is used by more than 260 local companies.

John de Giorgio, managing director of Shireburn Software, said: “Shireburn has won a series of awards for its software products, both locally and internationally. This is, in fact, the third time that Shireburn has won an MCA eBusiness Award.

“Winning the Best B2B App for our Shireburn Indigo Payroll solution is truly gratifying for all the hard work and vision of the team to be recognised once more for creating an exceptional product.

“Over the past 33 years Shireburn has continued to be a leader in the payroll software market, not only due to our solutions, but because of the unrivalled support that we offer to our users. The launch of Indigo Payroll was a natural step in Shireburn embracing the next wave of technology possible by the infiltration of the cloud in the local business community. I am extremely proud of our team and its accomplishments.”

Indigo Payroll is an innovative, multi-tenanted, cloud-based payroll and leave management solution that simplifies the entire payroll process, automating its calculation and satisfying all legal requirements, while offering businesses an innovative self-service tool through a unique employee portal.

Developed using the Microsoft Azure Cloud as a platform, Indigo Payroll is entirely web-based, allowing access from anywhere and anytime, on any device, such as desktops, smartphones and tablets. It allows large and small businesses alike to run their payroll with the greatest level of productivity, accuracy, security and convenience, while providing the added flexibility, through the cloud, to work from anywhere.