Mcast students produce infographic animations about real estate

Mcast students working away during the challenge.

Students at Mcast’s main campus in Paola took on a challenge set by Frank Salt Real Estate during the Mcast Skills Challenge, which was held over three days. They created a set of infographic animations on four themes: recruitment – ‘Join the Frank Salt Family’; one of the agency’s new ‘Let’s be Frank’ campaign messages, which illustrates the fact that their experience will find clients a suitable home faster; ‘We are better placed to sell your home – Local. Experienced. Personal. Frank’; and ‘Your local agency with a global reach.’

The competition saw over 800 students competing in 65 challenges in their respective fields of study. Challenges were set to participants on the day, setting the ground for students to flaunt their skills and talents in various areas, including ICT, creative arts, applied sciences, hair and beauty, social care, electrical and mechanical engineering, media production and business management.

Frank Salt Real Estate occasionally supports student vocational initiatives, offering careers as diverse as marketing, graphic and interior design, IT, property maintenance, sales and letting consultancy, management and office administration.

Apart from serving as a platform for Mcast students to show off their abilities, the challenge was also open to the public. Anyone interested in getting insight into the practical work that goes into Mcast vocational courses paid a visit to this event.The Mcast Skills Challenge was a fantastic opportunity for prospective students and anyone wishing to further their skills and learn about the different study programmes available at the college.

