Advert
Sunday, April 23, 2017, 00:01

Mcast students produce infographic animations about real estate

Mcast students working away during the challenge.

Mcast students working away during the challenge.

Students at Mcast’s main campus in Paola took on a challenge set by Frank Salt Real Estate during the Mcast Skills Challenge, which was held over three days. They created a set of infographic animations on four themes: recruitment – ‘Join the Frank Salt Family’; one of the agency’s new ‘Let’s be Frank’ campaign messages, which illustrates the fact that their experience will find clients a suitable home faster; ‘We are better placed to sell your home – Local. Experienced. Personal. Frank’; and ‘Your local agency with a global reach.’

The  competition saw over 800 students competing in 65 challenges in their respective fields of study. Challenges were set to participants on the day, setting the ground for students to flaunt their skills and talents in various areas, including ICT, creative arts, applied sciences, hair and beauty, social care, electrical and mechanical engineering, media production and business management.

Frank Salt Real Estate occasionally supports student vocational initiatives, offering careers as diverse as marketing, graphic and interior design, IT, property maintenance, sales and letting consultancy, management and office administration.

Apart from serving as a platform for Mcast students to show off their abilities, the challenge was also open to the public. Anyone interested in getting insight into the practical work that goes into Mcast vocational courses paid a visit to this event.The Mcast Skills Challenge was a fantastic opportunity for prospective students and anyone wishing to further their skills and learn about the different study programmes available at the college.

www.franksalt.com.mt

Frank Salt HR manager Rania Zouari (right) with sales consultant Ina Magri at the stand on the Mcast campus.Frank Salt HR manager Rania Zouari (right) with sales consultant Ina Magri at the stand on the Mcast campus.
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Trade protectionism threatens global...

  2. Global Capital employee first in the world

  3. Company briefs

  4. CSR communication in the digital era

  5. Shireburn wins top MCA award

  6. Business conditions remain favourable

  7. 82 per cent say Brexit will lead to UK...

  8. Your culture in your brand

  9. Who wants to be rich like a sheikh?

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 24-04-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed