Marine firm supports Birżebbuġa Regatta Club
Honda Marine, through local automotive and marine company Gasan Zammit, sponsored the kits for Birżebbuġa’s Regatta Club, one of the participating clubs in this year’s traditional Regatta’s Freedom Day at the Grand Harbour. Seen here are, from left, Manfred Galea from Gasan Zammit, Clifford Bugeja, Russell Bugeja and Birżebbuġa Regatta Club president Ian Farrugia.
