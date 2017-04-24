Advert
Sunday, April 23, 2017, 00:01

Insurance association to support University insurance studies

The University of Malta’s Department of Insurance within the Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy (FEMA) and the Malta Insurance Association (MIA) have signed an agreement which sees MIA supporting the department’s curricular activities over a two-year period.

The agreement was signed by the rector, Alfred Vella, on behalf of the University, and by Adrian Galea, the association’s director general. The MIA represents the interests of indigenous insurance companies and agencies of foreign principals.

The sponsorship will allow the department to continue providing insurance courses, engage other academics from overseas and organise seminars.

As one of the main pillars, insurance services in Malta have grown exponentially and the demand for qualified, insurance specialists and practitioners continues to outstrip supply.

Speaking on behalf of MIA, president Julian Mamo remarked that the industry can only thrive and continue to grow if the industry supports the department’s efforts and money is invested in the development of the much-needed skills.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Trade protectionism threatens global...

  2. Global Capital employee first in the world

  3. Company briefs

  4. CSR communication in the digital era

  5. Shireburn wins top MCA award

  6. Business conditions remain favourable

  7. 82 per cent say Brexit will lead to UK...

  8. Your culture in your brand

  9. Who wants to be rich like a sheikh?

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 24-04-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed