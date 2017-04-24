Insurance association to support University insurance studies

The University of Malta’s Department of Insurance within the Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy (FEMA) and the Malta Insurance Association (MIA) have signed an agreement which sees MIA supporting the department’s curricular activities over a two-year period.

The agreement was signed by the rector, Alfred Vella, on behalf of the University, and by Adrian Galea, the association’s director general. The MIA represents the interests of indigenous insurance companies and agencies of foreign principals.

The sponsorship will allow the department to continue providing insurance courses, engage other academics from overseas and organise seminars.

As one of the main pillars, insurance services in Malta have grown exponentially and the demand for qualified, insurance specialists and practitioners continues to outstrip supply.

Speaking on behalf of MIA, president Julian Mamo remarked that the industry can only thrive and continue to grow if the industry supports the department’s efforts and money is invested in the development of the much-needed skills.