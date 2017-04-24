Infinitely Xara appoints new group general manager

Edmond Bonett

Infinitely Xara has appointed Edmond Bonett as the new group general manager.

Mr Bonett has been in the hospitality industry since he was 16, having worked at the Radisson in St Julian’s for several years before moving overseas, where he worked at the Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland.

He then worked with one of the UK’s celebrity chefs, Tony Tobin, as well as at The Grand Jersey in St Helier, Jersey – as part of the senior management team, supported by the consultancy services of world famous Albert Roux of the prestigious Michelin-star restaurant, Le Gavroche, in London.

Mr Bonett’s most recent experience has been within Infinitely Xara as director of sales, which he has fulfilled for almost four years.

“On behalf of the board of directors and the management team of Infinitely Xara, we are delighted to welcome Edmond in his new role. I believe his experience in the catering and hospitality industry, both locally and overseas, are a perfect background to see him take up this new position. He has worked within the Infinitely Xara Group for some years and knows both the team as well as Infinitely Xara’s loyal and increasing client base. We are confident that he will fit in perfectly in his new role,” said Justin Zammit Tabona, managing director.

“Having been with the company for nearly four years and embracing the Infinitely Xara brand, I am delighted to take up this new challenge and ensure that together with the passion and commitment of my fellow colleagues we can continue to strengthen on what was built and developed over the years,” Mr Bonett said.

Infinitely Xara are the owners and operators of the five-star boutique hotel in Mdina, The Xara Palace Relais & Chateaux, the De Mondion, Trattoria A.D. 1530, The Xara Lodge, limits of Rabat, Palazzo de Piro Cultural Centre in Mdina, the recently acquired Medina Restaurant as well as numerous and prestigious outside catering events, which have put Infinitely Xara among the leading local outside catering companies.