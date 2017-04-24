Health Minister unveils new emCare centre for independent living

EmCare product manager Adam Bugeja displaying the features of MyemCare application to Ivan Bartolo and Health Minister Chris Fearne. Also seen are Lucienne Bezzina, EmCare operations, sales and customer experience manager, and Roland Cachia, EmCare general manager.

A new centre that will enable individuals to experience how technology can support their independent living was opened by Health Minister Chris Fearne.

EmCare, a division of Idox Health and provider of electronic and mobile care, unveiled its new call centre and concept store in Swatar. The centre will act as a retail base for the brand’s products, as well as ensuring a 24/7 quality service to those who use its technology in homes, care centres and health organisations across Malta.

Divided into three areas, the centre provides a base for the EmCare team to meet with customers to discuss their needs, as well as space to experience how the technology works in reality.

All EmCare solutions – available to everyone, irrespective of service provider and age – are aimed at empowering individuals to live independently for longer, providing peace of mind that help is available when needed, as well as reducing the pressure on hospitals and clinicians via preventative care.

The opening has also seen EmCare welcome new employees, who will join a specially trained team responding to customer needs and emergencies around the clock.

Congratulating EmCare on this significant investment and its ongoing commitment to the community, Mr Fearne said: “The health sector in Malta is yet again attracting new investment. Last year, a new private hospital opened its doors, while two medical educational institutions will start operating from our country as from next year. A partnership between the government and Vitals Global Healthcare will continue to transform the health sector in Malta with a massive investment in health infrastructure. Technology in health is also one of the main priorities during the EU presidency, with the eHealth Week taking place in May this year.”

Combining healthcare with technology, EmCare pioneers a wide range of solutions that deliver continuous and real-time health and environmental monitoring, as well as products that enable individuals to live safely in their own homes for longer.

Launching later this year, its myemCare application will provide individuals with a single, electronic repository to store all medical records, such as vital signs, medications, care plans, illnesses and lifestyle records. The solution promotes a preventative approach to healthcare, allowing individuals to play a more proactive approach in their own care, while ensuring clinicians can identify issues as early as possible.

Ivan Bartolo, Idox Health’s managing director, said: “Our vision is to provide consumers with a platform where they can manage their health story, while at the same time attempting to bridge the gap between consumer and clinician, making health affordable in the 21st century. Our holistic vision is to help people feel in charge of their own lives, not only as they age, but throughout their lives.”

EmCare’s new centre is located on ground floor at the Idox Business Centre in Swatar.

www.myemcare.com