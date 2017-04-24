Global Capital employee first in the world

Marica Xuereb receiving flowers from Global Capital CEO Reuben Zammit. Photo: Norbert Vella

Global Capital employee Marica Xuereb was presented with an award by Education Minister Evarist Bartolo for placing first worldwide in an Association of Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA) certificate.

Ms Xuereb, who is Assistant Financial Controller at Global Capital placed first in the F9 module, which is themed around financial management. The module forms part of the prestigious ACCA qualification, for chartered certified accountants.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, which was held at the Malta Institute of Accountants premises in Swatar, Ms Xuereb said: “It is a great honour for me to receive such a prestigious award and I am very grateful to be here today. I’m also very grateful for the huge support I received from my lecturer Patrick Spiteri Swain – who pushed me and was always there when I needed him; my employer and colleagues at Global Capital – who allowed me the time I needed to study and attend lectures; and my family – who were always there for me, even when I felt like giving up.”

She went on to say how “never in a million years would I have thought that I would be accepting this important award when, aged 16, I got my first job as a clerk and realised that this was the line of work I wanted to pursue. To anyone considering a career in accountancy, I say it’s a great choice with challenging work, and good opportunities for you to gain experience and grow professionally”.

A presentation ceremony at the Global Capital premises in Ta’ Xbiex was also held in honour of Ms Xuereb’s achievement, where she was presented with flowers and a token by CEO Reuben Zammit. Mr Zammit said: “We are extremely proud to have Marica on our team at Global Capital and the dedication in her studies reflects the equal determination in and dedication to her work.”