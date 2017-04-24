GO launches Business Infinity plans

Entrepreneur Xandru Grech fronting GO’s Business Infinity campaign.

GO plc has launched Business Infinity, fibre internet and telephony plans tailor-made for business. The new plans, offering internet speeds of between 35Mbps and 500Mbps through fibre-to-the-premise connections, and unlimited calls, start from €40 per month. Clients benefit from further discounts when Business Infinity is taken in conjunction with GO’s Limitless Business mobile plans.

Pete Grivas, business marketing manager at GO, said: “GO Business Infinity offers businesses employing up to around 10 employees a straightforward option for all their communications needs. With fibre internet connections directly to their premises and unlimited calls to fixed and mobile numbers, the plans are easy to understand and cost effective. With Business Infinity GO reinforces itself as the leading connectivity gateway for the business community, putting Business in the fast lane.”

More information on GO Business Infinity is available from www.go.com.mt/business