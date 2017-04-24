Free online revision sessions in mathematics

St Martin’s Institute of Higher Education, a higher education institution licensed by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education (Licence no. 196) and an affiliate institution of the University of London, has launched its Free Maths Lesson offered to all who may need that last-minute revision before the SEC and MATSEC examination on May 6.

Students may register on https://freemathslessons.com and follow the video lessons at their convenience from the comfort of their homes.

The institute is developing such online material as an integral aspect of its CSR olan. Further information may be obtained by e-mailing [email protected] or calling 2123 5451.