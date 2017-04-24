Customers’ Friend award launched

International organisation ICERTIAS has invited companies in Malta to apply for the ICERTIAS Customers’ Friend international business award. Maltese companies that consider themselves to have a high-quality and exemplary relationship with customers can nominate themselves for this award.

The Customers’ Friend award was first introduced to the European market in 2014. ICERTIAS Customers’ Friend seeks to gather in its programme companies that implement and encourage a fair and professional attitude in the market, friendly and professional communication with customers and excellent customer support that positively influences the social community where they operate.

The objective of the international programme is to promote and encourage the quality of the relationship between top companies and their customers, clients, employees and business partners.Organisations interested in joining the certification programme undergo careful examination by expert market analysts based on secondary market research.

Interested companies can apply on www.customersfriend.org/ application or by sending an e-mail to [email protected].

The international organisation ICERTIAS, with its headquarters in Zürich, Switzerland, stands behind the certification programme. ICERTIAS is a cutting-edge, private, politically independent, international market research and certification organisation which discovers, certifies and rewards companies, products and services of the utmost calibre.

With its Best Buy Award, QUDAL (QUality meDAL) and Customers’ Friend certification programmes, ICERTIAS is currently present in over 40 countries.

www.icertias.com