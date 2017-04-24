Batree replaces Batterina – Green Pak’s latest initiative

Green Pak’s Batree containers will be installed at various outlets and local councils for the public to drop off their used batteries.

By the end of 2017, Green Pak Coop Society is aiming to reach the EU’s 45 per cent collection target for Malta, which means that almost one half of used batteries will be recycled on an ongoing basis.

For this purpose, Green Pak Coop Society has launched a nationwide battery compliance scheme called Batree. The scheme is the result of intensive preparatory work hand in hand with the authorities and the major battery importers who are all members of Green Pak.

All types of batteries, including rechargeable ones used for handheld devices, such as portable lights and remote controls, from 9 volts down to button batteries used for watches and clocks, will be collected. Vehicle and industrial batteries are not covered by this scheme.

The national Green Pak Batree scheme is replacing the previous Wasteserv’s Batterina campaign, and will collect batteries from numerous locations including shops, supermarkets, schools, local councils and offices.

Green Pak’s CEO Mario Schembri said: “One of our goals is to raise awareness about battery collection and how important it is to recycle batteries correctly and not dispose them in the black bag or thrown away in the countryside. Batteries contain hazardous materials and do harm the environment if not disposed correctly.

“As from now on, it is going to be much easier for consumers to recycle their batteries by safely depositing them in special designated battery collection boxes. We are working with several retail outlets, institutions and local councils across Malta and Gozo to serve as venues for collection bins distinctively marked Batree. The public is being encouraged to drop off their batteries at any local council.”

Established in 2004, Green Pak runs waste recovery compliance schemes, in accordance with local and EU legislation. Green Pak, which already operates the Packaging Waste Recycling Scheme and the WEEE Recycle Scheme, both authorised by the Environment and Resources Authority, is now running Malta’s national Batree collection scheme.

Outlets wishing to be part of this national effort to collect used batteries for recycling can contact Green Pak on tel: 2166 0233, while in the coming days the public can visit www.greenpak.com.mt for more information on battery collection points available around Malta.