Air Malta ranks fifth best regional airline in Europe

Air Malta has been rated fifth best regional airline in Europe for 2017 at the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for airlines. The ranking, released by the world’s largest travel site, lists the best airlines in the world in various categories for outstanding service, quality and value as ranked by travellers.

The award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of airline reviews and ratings submitted by travellers worldwide, over a 12-month period. The results were entirely based on reviews submitted by Air Malta passengers on TripAdvisor. Travellers’ Choice is TripAdvisor’s flagship awards programme in travel and hospitality, and clearly shows the traveller’s point of view without any commercial involvement.

Air Malta’s chief commercial officer Paul Sies said: “I am really proud of this achievement. This is more good news for Air Malta. We are thrilled at this result which is based on unbiased reviews and passenger feedback. Although we are very self-critical, it reflects our staff’s commitment to deliver a superior travel experience for our customers even in challenging times. I wish to thank all our staff and specially the front-liners and back-office employees who believe that Air Malta is more than just an airline. They work together tirelessly to provide great service to our guests. It is through their efforts that we manage to get such great reviews.”

“We are working hard to offer value for money fares and at the same time provide great service to our customers. Our guests value our schedules and services and we are on a process with our troops to continue improving it, develop new service aspects and provide an even better product in the coming months”, Mr Sies added.

Air Malta’s page on TripAdvisor with all the airline’s reviews can be viewed at www.tripadvisor.com/Airline_Review-d8729007. Jet2.com was the traveller’s choice in the Regional and Low-Cost category, followed by Aegean, S7 Airlines and Monarch.

The best three airlines in the world’s as ranked by TripAdvisor are Emirates, Singapore Airlines and Brazil’s Azul, while the best European carriers were Aeroflot, Turkish Airlines and KLM.

For the complete list of winners from the 2017 Travellers’ Choice awards for airlines, visit www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Airlines.