Mueran Humanos in Malta

Argentinian duo Mueran Humanos, known for their experimental, punk and avant-garde methods, will be performing in Malta on Saturday at Razzett l-Aħmar, Attard.

The duo consists of Carmen Burguess on vocals, drum machines and synths and Tomas Nochteff on vocals, bass and drum machines.

Also performing on the night is psychedelic, post-punk offering The Velts and Yews, whose sounds have been described as electronic, ethereal pop, and who is known for having a different setup every time she performs live.

Lady Irene, The Chemist and Darren Borg will be playing DJ sets.

Tickets are available online, from Ġugar (Valletta), Hole in the Wall (Sliema), Badass Burgers Razzett l-Aħmar (Attard) and at the door.

https://shop.trackagescheme.com/event/mueran-humanos-live/