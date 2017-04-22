100 dead and wounded after attackers in uniform storm Afghan base

An injured soldier recovers in a hospital.

More than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Afghanistan.

Daulat Waziri, spokesman for the Afghanistan Ministry of Defence, said the attack happened on Friday at a compound of the 209th Corps of the Afghan National Army in Balkh province.

He said 10 attackers killed or wounded dozens of soldiers and other personnel.

Two carried out suicide attacks and eight other attackers were killed in the battle, Mr Waziri said.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack in an email.

The attackers entered the compound and shot some soldiers as they prayed in a mosque inside the base.

General Mohammad Radmanish, deputy spokesman for the Defence Ministry, said the militants entered the base using two military vehicles and attacked army personnel inside the compound's mosque.

"Two suicide bombers detonated their vests full of explosive inside the mosque of the army corps while everyone was busy with Friday prayers," he said.

President Ashraf Ghani has travelled to the base and strongly condemned the attack, according to an official tweet from the presidential palace.

"The attackers are infidels," he was quoted as saying.

Reports conflicted on the death toll, but a source within the army corps said more than 130 were killed and around 80 more were wounded.

In March, an attack on a military hospital in the capital Kabul killed 50 people. Responsibility for that attack was claimed by the Islamic State group.

According to officials, five attackers were involved, including one suicide bomber who detonated an explosives belt and four gunmen who stormed the building.