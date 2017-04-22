Valletta's title hopes sink with defeat to St Andrews

Photo: Jonathan Borg

ST ANDREWS 3



VALLETTA 1

St Andrews managed to upset Valletta as they won 3-1 to put an end to Valletta’s title pursuit.

Danilo Doncic’s side forged ahead on 11 minutes when Enmy Pena Beltre sent a low-ball towards Aidan Friggieri and the latter managed to find the base of the net.

St Andrews doubled their lead on 30 minutes when Enmy Pena Beltre prevailed from Santiago Malano’s short pass to delightfully chip the ball over the hapless Dziugas Bartkus.

In the second half, St Andrews added a third through their skipper Joseph Farrugia who promptly connected with Pena Beltre’s cross and blasted the ball behind Bartkus.

Valletta strike back on 74 minutes with a spectacular header by Velasco who looped Claudio’s Pani cross into the net, but St Andrews preserved their lead to take all three points.