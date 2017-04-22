Malta beat Israel to go top

MALTA 39

ISRAEL 17

The Malta rugby national team produced a strong second-half performance to ease past Israel 39-17 at the Hibs Stadium and go top of Conference 1 South.

Malta took an early lead through a James Morris penalty with the visitors levelling matters from another penalty scored by Ori Abutbul.

The hosts soon seized the initiative and tries by James Kirk and Daniel Apsee put Malta in a commanding 13-3 lead.

Israel fought back and a converted try by Jonathan Radashkovich put them back in contention – 13-10.

Two penalties from Morris gave Malta some breathing space to lead 19-10 at the interval.

Israel came out strongly on the restart when they grabbed their second try from Abutbul who also scored the conversion to go just two points behind, 19-17.

But the Maltese soon took care of their opponents and skipper Dominic Busuttil, making his 50th appearance for Malta, grabbed his team’s third try before Morris scored from another penalty to give the team 29-17 lead.

Israel were looking increasingly tired and Malta wrapped up the win with two well-taken tries late on scored by Harry Collins and debutant Chris Dudman for an emphatic win.