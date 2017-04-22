Advert
Saturday, April 22, 2017, 16:42 by

Valhmor Camilleri

Malta beat Israel to go top

Rugby team put on a strong performance

MALTA 39

ISRAEL 17

The Malta rugby national team produced a strong second-half performance to ease past Israel 39-17 at the Hibs Stadium and go top of Conference 1 South.

Malta took an early lead through a James Morris penalty with the visitors levelling matters from another penalty scored by Ori Abutbul.

The hosts soon seized the initiative and tries by James Kirk and Daniel Apsee put Malta in a commanding 13-3 lead.

Israel fought back and a converted try by Jonathan Radashkovich put them back in contention – 13-10.

Two penalties from Morris gave Malta some breathing space to lead 19-10 at the interval.

Israel came out strongly on the restart when they grabbed their second try from Abutbul who also scored the conversion to go just two points behind, 19-17.

But the Maltese soon took care of their opponents and skipper Dominic Busuttil, making his 50th appearance for Malta, grabbed his team’s third try before Morris scored from another penalty to give the team 29-17 lead.

Israel were looking increasingly tired and Malta wrapped up the win with two well-taken tries late on scored by Harry Collins and debutant Chris Dudman for an emphatic win.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Mosta FC deducted five points, fined €5,000

  2. Juventus to face Monaco in Champions...

  3. Ibrahimovic set to miss rest of the season

  4. Rashford scores winner but Man United...

  5. Malta FA referee selected for finals of...

  6. Monaco will stay true to attacking style...

  7. Premier League clubs enjoy record revenues

  8. Barca paid for mistakes in first leg –...

  9. Chelsea, Spurs dominate PFA Team of Year

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 22-04-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed