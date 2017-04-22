Chelsea edge Tottenham in thrilling FA Cup semi-final

Tottenham's Hugo Lloris can only watch as Nemanja Matic's shot rockets into the top corner. Photo: Reuters

Late goals from Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matric sealed a 4-2 victory for Chelsea over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a rip-roaring FA Cup semi-final at Wembley today.

It was only the fourth time in the competition that a semi-final had featured the current top two in the top flight and it did not disappoint as the title rivals produced a sizzling contest.

Brazilian Willian, surprisingly selected ahead of Hazard in the starting line-up, twice put Chelsea ahead, first after four minutes with a free kick and then close to halftime from the penalty spot.

Eden Hazard celebrates scoring Chelsea's third goal. Photo: Reuters

Twice Tottenham roared back with Harry Kane heading them level after 18 minutes and Dele Alli making it 2-2 with a superb finish seven minutes after the break.

Tottenham, who are four points behind Chelsea in the league after a brilliant run of form, dominated at times but their hopes of a first FA Cup final since 1991 were sunk late on.

First Hazard, who replaced Willian with half an hour remaining, buried a low shot past Hugo Lloris after 75 minutes, then Matic's 30-metre piledriver sank Spurs who have won only one of their last nine matches at Wembley and have now lost in seven successive FA Cup semi-finals.