Advert
Saturday, April 22, 2017, 20:10 by

Reuters

Chelsea edge Tottenham in thrilling FA Cup semi-final

Tottenham's Hugo Lloris can only watch as Nemanja Matic's shot rockets into the top corner. Photo: Reuters

Tottenham's Hugo Lloris can only watch as Nemanja Matic's shot rockets into the top corner. Photo: Reuters

Late goals from Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matric sealed a 4-2 victory for Chelsea over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a rip-roaring FA Cup semi-final at Wembley today.

It was only the fourth time in the competition that a semi-final had featured the current top two in the top flight and it did not disappoint as the title rivals produced a sizzling contest.

Brazilian Willian, surprisingly selected ahead of Hazard in the starting line-up, twice put Chelsea ahead, first after four minutes with a free kick and then close to halftime from the penalty spot.

Eden Hazard celebrates scoring Chelsea's third goal. Photo: ReutersEden Hazard celebrates scoring Chelsea's third goal. Photo: Reuters

Twice Tottenham roared back with Harry Kane heading them level after 18 minutes and Dele Alli making it 2-2 with a superb finish seven minutes after the break.

Tottenham, who are four points behind Chelsea in the league after a brilliant run of form, dominated at times but their hopes of a first FA Cup final since 1991 were sunk late on.

First Hazard, who replaced Willian with half an hour remaining, buried a low shot past Hugo Lloris after 75 minutes, then Matic's 30-metre piledriver sank Spurs who have won only one of their last nine matches at Wembley and have now lost in seven successive FA Cup semi-finals.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Mosta FC deducted five points, fined €5,000

  2. Juventus to face Monaco in Champions...

  3. Ibrahimovic set to miss rest of the season

  4. Rashford scores winner but Man United...

  5. Monaco will stay true to attacking style...

  6. Premier League clubs enjoy record revenues

  7. Malta beat Israel to go top

  8. Barca paid for mistakes in first leg –...

  9. Chelsea, Spurs dominate PFA Team of Year

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 22-04-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed