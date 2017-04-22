Balzan secure victory to stay in touch with leaders

Photo: Jonathan Borg

TARXIEN RAINBOWS 0

BALZAN 3

Balzan took victory home over Tarxien Rainbows to keep track of leaders Hibernians as they are just two points behind the Paolites, who have a game in hand.



The Reds broke the deadlock on 27 minutes when Lydon Micallef dribbled past two Tarxien defenders before drilling the ball behind Philip Schranz.

Alan Da Silva Souza doubled the lead moments later as he struck past the near post, to put his team two goals ahead.

Forward Alfred Effiong secured victory on the brink of half-time when after rushing all the way on the left-hand side, he placed the ball behind Tarxien’s goalkeeper.

After the change of ends, Balzan could have added a fourth through Bojan Kaljevic and youth Jamie Zerafa on a couple of occasions.



Tarxien replied through Dylan Micallef who tried his luck with two long-range shots but Balzan were already home and dry.