Photos of the week - Times of Malta

Times of Malta presents a selection of its photographers' choice of their best photos over the past days.

Boys play with shredded paper during an Easter Sunday procession in Cospicua on April 16. Photo: Jonathan Borg

A child throws shreds of paper during an Easter Sunday procession in Cospicua on April 16. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Procession goers lift the statue of the risen Christ during a procession in Cospicua on April 16. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Procession goers run with the statue of the risen Christ during a procession in Cospicua on April 16. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A flag flies in Valletta on Good Friday on April 14. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Tourists in colourful shirts walk along the Qawra promenade on April 14. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

People admire a mosaic made out of plastic strips in Msida square on April 14. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Final preparations were under way on April 15 at the Church of the Jesuits in Valletta, for Easter Sunday’s procession in Valletta. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Children search for Easter eggs during an Easter egg hunt at Soho Sweet Shop in Attard on April 15. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Children count their Easter eggs after an Easter egg hunt at Soho Sweet Shop in Attard on April 15. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Children search for Easter eggs during an Easter egg hunt at Soho Sweet Shop in Attard on April 15. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A Valletta football club flag catches the light as Valletta prepare to take on Birkirkara at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on April 15. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Hiberians Players joke around with former Hiberians Captain Andrew Cohen who transferred to his new team Gzira at Hiberians Stadium on April 15. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Valletta’s Michael Mifsud celebrates after his team score the opening goal against Birkirkara at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on April 15. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A band member plays the trumpet at a procession in Cospicua on April 16. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Procession goers run with the statue of the risen Christ during a procession in Cospicua on April 16. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Pierre Bugeja from Prevarti studios describes the restoration process after the completion of Ħamrun’s titular painting of St Cajetan, on April 13. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

An AFM helicopter takes part in a rescue operation together with members from the Civil Protection Department and the Police Force at l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa on April 17. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

An AFM helicopter takes part in a rescue operation together with rescuers from the Civil Protection Department and the Police Force at l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa on April 17. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

An AFM helicopter takes part in a rescue operation together with rescuers from the Civil Protection Department and the Police Force at l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa on April 17. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A man takes a photo at Torri l-Ahmar (Red Tower) in Mellieha on April 17. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A man walks over the bridge leading to Torri l-Ahmar (Red Tower) in Mellieha on April 17. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A youth sprays graffiti at the skate park in Msida on April 17. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Hamrun Spartans forward Massimiliano Giusti scores a goal against Mosta FC at a game held at the National Stadium in Ta Qali on April 17. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Sailing boats rest on a sand bank for the winter at Marsaxlokk on April 18. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A high flying aircraft streaks across the sky on April 18. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

An intriguing message which translates as: Shhhh, Don’t tell them anything, is painted on the Marsaxlokk quay on April 18. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Tourists enjoy the warm spring weather at Marsaxlokk on April 18. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A man paints his luzzu in Marsaxlokk on April 18. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A tourist snaps a picture of his shy wife who hides behind a watercolour painting she just painted of Marsaxlokk bay on April 18. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A man fixes fishing nets in Marsaxlokk on April 18. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A man fixes fishing nets while a tourist looks on at Marsaxlokk on April 18. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A boat is tied to the Marsaxlokk quay on April 18. Photo: Chris san Fournier

A satellite TV dish provides a signal to a fishing boat at Marsaxlokk on April 18. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The first flyover arrives at the Kappara junction from Spain on April 20. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Chris Packham is cleared of assault after a 'time-wasting' case is thrown out by Magsitarte Joe Mifsud on April 20. Photo: Jonathan Borg