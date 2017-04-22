Advert
Saturday, April 22, 2017, 19:52

Young woman grievously hurt in Mellieħa car crash

Collision between Mellieħa residents leaves one hospitalised

A young woman was grievously injured this afternoon in a car crash in Mellieħa, police said. 

The 20-year-old Mellieħa resident was driving her Toyota Vitz when she was involved in a collision with a Mitsubishi Lancer while on Triq Santa Marija at around 3.30pm. 

She was rushed to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance. The 30-year-old Mellieħa man behind the wheel of the Mitsubishi was not hurt in the crash. 

Police said they are investigating further. 

Advert
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Prime Minister to debate Opposition...

  2. Watch: Police raid Pilatus Bank offices...

  3. Watch: Journalist asking about Mizzi's...

  4. Transcripts linking Egrant to my wife...

  5. Watch: Pilatus Bank denies Muscat links...

  6. Watch: Joseph Muscat, wife testify to...

  7. Corpse found in car underwater

  8. Simon Busuttil calls for Prime...

  9. Muscat says 'fabricated' documents...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 22-04-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed