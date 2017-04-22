Young woman grievously hurt in Mellieħa car crash
Collision between Mellieħa residents leaves one hospitalised
A young woman was grievously injured this afternoon in a car crash in Mellieħa, police said.
The 20-year-old Mellieħa resident was driving her Toyota Vitz when she was involved in a collision with a Mitsubishi Lancer while on Triq Santa Marija at around 3.30pm.
She was rushed to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance. The 30-year-old Mellieħa man behind the wheel of the Mitsubishi was not hurt in the crash.
Police said they are investigating further.