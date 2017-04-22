UĦM calls for police commissioner's resignation

Police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar pictured third from left.

The UĦM Voice of the Workers said it will take part in tomorrow's protest against corruption as it called for the police commissioner's resignation.

It is "clear" that the institutions tasked with probing the allegations are not shouldering their responsibilities, the union said, justifying its decision to take part in the protest.

The protest, organised by the Nationalist Party in the wake of new claims connecting the prime minister's family with a secret Panama company, is being held in Valletta.

There's a sentiment that the law is not equal for all

The institutions were not giving the Maltese the peace of mind that they were impartial and prepared to act on time. The reference is aimed at the police who were accused of dragging their feet in probing claims made by blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia implicating a bank based in Ta' Xbiex.

She alleged that documents proving that the Prime Minister's wife was the owner of Panama company Egrant were stored at Pilatus' offices. Camera crews subsequently filmed two individuals, one of whom was the bank's chairman, leaving the bank's Ta' Xbiex offices while carrying luggage and a briefcase.

"There's a sentiment that the law is not equal for all," the UĦM charged.

The action taken by the police was "too little, too late" and the UĦM said it is therefore expecting Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar to hand in his resignation.