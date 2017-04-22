Two injured in Rabat crash between motorbike and pick-up

A woman riding pillion on a motorbike was grievously injured in a collision in Rabat this afternoon.

The 55-year-old French woman was a passenger on a Peugeot Tweet motorbike driven by a 55-year-old man, also French, when the pair were involved in a collision with a Toyota Hilux pick-up driven by a 48-year-old Żabbar man.

The accident happened on Triq ta' Tlampa at around 1.15pm.

An ambulance took both the man and woman riding on the motorbike to Mater Dei hospital, where doctors certified the woman's injuries as grievous. The man was slightly injured in the crash.

Police said they are investigating further.