Today's front pages

The claims linking Joseph Muscat's family to a secret Panama company dominated the front pages of all newspapers today.

Times of Malta reported the prime minister saying on Xarabank last night that a document claiming Egrant Inc was owned by Michelle Muscat had been falsified. It also reports that the St Paul's Bay council will insist that the relocation of tuna pens off Qawra should be tied to a bank guarantee that would make good for any potential pollution.

L-oriżżont says Opposition leader Simon Busuttil had failed to produce evidence to link Egrant Inc to the prime minister's family. It also quotes the tourism minister saying that cruise liners are expected to bring some 700,000 passengers to Malta this year.

The Malta Independent also quotes Joseph Muscat saying that the 'evidence' linking Egrant Inc to his family was false as Dr Busuttil urged the prime minister to stop using his family to draw sympathy.

In light of the serious claims, In-Nazzjon says Dr Muscat should resign at once if he respected the country, the institutions and his own party.