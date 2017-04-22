Labour Party elects its national executive
Delegates vote for 12 people to sit on decision-making body
A shade under 84 per cent of Labour Party delegates voted in elections to determine the 12 people who will form the party's decision-making body.
The 12 successful candidates for a seat on the PL's national executive council were elected from a pool of 19, with 637 of 761 eligible delegates casting their vote.
Council members elected:
Ġuża Cassar
Monica Farrugia
Frans Agius
Nikita Zammit Alamango
Catherine Fenech
Ray Falzon
Raymond Mizzi
Alfred Zammit
Manuel Rocco
Neville Gafa’
