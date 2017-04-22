Labour Party elects its national executive

A shade under 84 per cent of Labour Party delegates voted in elections to determine the 12 people who will form the party's decision-making body.

The 12 successful candidates for a seat on the PL's national executive council were elected from a pool of 19, with 637 of 761 eligible delegates casting their vote.

Council members elected:

Ġuża Cassar

Monica Farrugia

Frans Agius

Nikita Zammit Alamango

Catherine Fenech

Ray Falzon

Raymond Mizzi

Alfred Zammit

Manuel Rocco

Neville Gafa’