Labour finally registered as political party

The Labour Party has officially been registered as a political party under the new financing laws, chief executive Gino Cauchi has said.

Addressing the party general conference, Mr Cauchi said the party had also presented a list of donations as well as its audited accounts.

In order for the PL to register with the Electoral Commission, amendments were needed to the party's statute.

The party financing law is intended to regulate donations and make political parties more accountable and transparent.

Last month, the Electoral Commission said in a statement that Alternattiva Demokratika, the Moviment Patrijotti Maltin, the Democratic Party and the Nationalist Party were all registered political parties.

The PL's failure to register with the Electoral Commission meant it missed a deadline to submit a list of financial donations it received last year.