Mizzi, Schembri testify, no comment on inquiry

Updated 12.30pm with Mizzi comments

Keith Schembri, the Prime Minister's chief of staff would not say whether he personally owned a bank account at Pilatus Bank after testifying in the Egrant inquiry.

He was asked outside the law courts after testifying in front of magistrate Aaron Bugeja.

Mr Schembri kept repeating that he said all he had to say to the inquiring magistrate.

"What I had to say I told the inquiry," he said, when asked several times whether he personally held a Pilatus bank account.

Mr Schembri reiterated that his Panama company, Tillgate did not have any bank accounts anywhere in the world.

According to allegations made by blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia, Mr Schembri owned a bank account at Pilatus in his personal capacity and its statement shows "suspicious money transfers".

Keith Schembri walking out of court this morning. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Konrad Mizzi was the third top government official to testify.

On his way out of the law courts, Dr Mizzi denied that he or any member of his family had any banking relationship with Pilatus. He reiterated that his Panama company Hearnville was liquidated and it never had any bank accounts anywhere in the world.

Asked from where had he planned to get the annual one million dollars that prospective banks for his Panama company had demanded, Dr Mizzi said he had never authorised his financial advisors Nexia BT to open bank accounts. He kept insisting Nexia BT were just carrying out a scoping exercise.

Dr Mizzi said he could not publicly divulge what he told the inquiring magistrate.