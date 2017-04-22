Joseph Muscat, wife testify to clear names 'from the dirt'

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his wife Michelle this morning testified in front of the magistrate investigating allegations over their connection with Panama company Egrant is owned by Ms Muscat.

The couple walked out of the law courts hand in hand and in the only comments made, Dr Muscat said they testified to "clear our name from the dirt that has been thrown at us".

He expressed hope that the investigation will not take too long to conclude.

The Prime Minister did not take questions, adding he had other engagements during the day where these could be made.

The couple walked to a waiting car escorted by their security detail.

They were greeted outside the building by a small group of supporters who cheered them on.

"Keep strong, we are behind you," a woman was heard shouting.

Magistrate Aaron Bugeja is leading an inquiry into the allegations first posted by blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia that Ms Muscat held shares in Egrant.

Ms Caruana Galizia said proof of this were documents held in a kitchen safe at the offices of Pilatus Bank in Ta Xbiex.

The magistrate and the police descended on the bank yesterday morning.

Dr Muscat and his wife have denied the allegations with the PrimeMinister calling them a frame up.