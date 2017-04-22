Advert
Saturday, April 22, 2017, 17:08

Divers clean up litter from Valletta sea floor

17 divers take part in clean-up activity

Photo: DOI/Pierre Sammut

Photo: DOI/Pierre Sammut

Bottles, plastic, metal and other litter was scooped up from the seafloor in Valletta's Banjijiet as part of an underwater clean-up held this morning to mark Earth Day.  

Seventeen divers took part in the clean-up operation held days before the start of the Valletta Green Festival.

Environment Minister José Herrera thanked all those who took part in the clean-up and said it was essential that his ministry was directly involved in keeping Malta clean. 

The clean-up was organised by the Environment Ministry and Valletta 2018 Foundation, in collaboration with Wastserv, Diveshack and Nature Trust. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Muscat asks inquiring magistrate to...

  2. Prime Minister to debate Opposition...

  3. Watch: Police raid Pilatus Bank offices...

  4. Watch: Journalist asking about Mizzi's...

  5. Transcripts linking Egrant to my wife...

  6. Watch: Pilatus Bank denies Muscat links...

  7. Watch: Joseph Muscat, wife testify to...

  8. Corpse found in car underwater

  9. Simon Busuttil calls for Prime...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 22-04-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed