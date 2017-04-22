Divers clean up litter from Valletta sea floor

Photo: DOI/Pierre Sammut

Bottles, plastic, metal and other litter was scooped up from the seafloor in Valletta's Banjijiet as part of an underwater clean-up held this morning to mark Earth Day.

Seventeen divers took part in the clean-up operation held days before the start of the Valletta Green Festival.

Environment Minister José Herrera thanked all those who took part in the clean-up and said it was essential that his ministry was directly involved in keeping Malta clean.

The clean-up was organised by the Environment Ministry and Valletta 2018 Foundation, in collaboration with Wastserv, Diveshack and Nature Trust.