Divers clean up litter from Valletta sea floor
17 divers take part in clean-up activity
Bottles, plastic, metal and other litter was scooped up from the seafloor in Valletta's Banjijiet as part of an underwater clean-up held this morning to mark Earth Day.
Seventeen divers took part in the clean-up operation held days before the start of the Valletta Green Festival.
Environment Minister José Herrera thanked all those who took part in the clean-up and said it was essential that his ministry was directly involved in keeping Malta clean.
The clean-up was organised by the Environment Ministry and Valletta 2018 Foundation, in collaboration with Wastserv, Diveshack and Nature Trust.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.