Regiments in Malta
May I invite readers who have an interesting memory of the Devon, Dorset or Hampshire regiments in Malta between 1938 and 1943 to send it to me via [email protected]?
With the help of a small team of volunteer researchers from the museums of the Devonshire, Dorset and Royal Hampshire regiments, I am writing the story of these three regiments in Malta.
Any stories we use will, of course, be properly attributed to their sources.
The book will be printed in August and published in September, so the sooner we receive stories or photographs the better.
