The other Premier League matches this weekend...

PLAYING TODAY

TEDESCO STADIUM

Floriana vs Gżira United 16.00

Floriana lost their last two league matches – against Hibernians and Sliema Wanderers.

Gżira United remained unbeaten in three of their last five matches to secure their Premier League status for another year. They were promoted last season.

The Greens have scored 47 goals while the Maroons conceded 47 goals, both in 30 matches.

Floriana and Gżira shared eight goals in their two encounters this season.

Results so far: Floriana vs Gżira United 1-0, 3-4.

Ħamrun S. vs Pembroke A. 18.15

Ħamrun Spartans are without a league win in 11 matches.

Bottom-placed Pembroke Athleta have only one point to show from their last nine league matches.

The last time that the Spartans scored more than one goal in a match was against Hibernians (3-3), on February 25.

Pembroke let in 26 goals in their last six matches, including 5-1 and 6-0 defeats.

Suspended players: I. Misan (ĦS), I. Roppas (PA).

Results so far: Ħamrun Spartans vs Pembroke Athleta 2-1, 0-1.

NATIONAL STADIUM

Tarxien Rainbows vs Balzan 16.00

Tarxien Rainbows last won a match on January 22 – 7-1 against Pembroke Athleta.

Balzan were involved in three matches ending in an identical 3-1 scoreline in their last four outings.

Triston Caruana, of Tarxien, is currently the only player/coach in the BOV Premier League.

Balzan’s Bojan Kaljevic is the Premier League’s top scorer with 22 goals.

Suspended players: Julian Galea (T), Alex Nilsson (T).

Results so far: Tarxien Rainbows vs Balzan 2-2, 2-2.

St Andrew’s vs Valletta 18.00

With 10 stalemates, St Andrew’s are the second most team in the Premier League with drawn matches. Valletta and Tarxien Rainbows drew 11 matches so far this season.

Valletta conceded the least tally of goals in this campaign – 22.

The Citizens have lost only three times. They are the side with the least number of defeats so far this season.

The highest scorer for St Andrew’s is Ivan Paz with six goals.

Suspended players: Michael Johnson (SA).

Previous fixtures: St Andrew’s vs Valletta 0-0, 1-1.

TOMORROW

NATIONAL STADIUM

Mosta vs Sliema 16.00

Mosta, who were deducted five points for irregular payments, cannot avoid a bottom-two placing.

Sliema Wanderers are unbeaten in their last six matches.

Mosta won their last two matches against Tarxien Rainbows and Ħamrun Spartans.

Sliema have yet to beat Mosta this season after a draw and a defeat.

Suspended player: Peter Xuereb (SW).

Results so far: Mosta vs Sliema Wanderers 1-1, 2-1.