Nedved wary of Monaco threat

Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved with Ludovic Giuly, of Monaco.

Pavel Nedved has warned Juventus that Monaco are “dangerous” after the clubs were pitted against each other in the Champions League semi-finals.

The reigning Serie A champions and the current Ligue 1 table-toppers will go head-to-head over two legs in the last four, with yesterday’s draw also confirming Real Madrid will battle their city rivals Atletico.

Juve, the 2015 finalists, overcame Barcelona 3-0 on aggregate thanks in part to an impressive defensive performance at the Nou Camp, and they will need to emulate that display against free-scoring Monaco, who ran out 6-3 aggregate winners over Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals.

Vice-president Nedved was a Champions League runner-up while playing for Juve in 2003 and has urged the current crop of Bianconeri players to be extra careful against principality team Monaco.

He told juventus.com: “It’s a great honour to be alongside these great clubs for whom we have enormous respect.

“We hope that we can bring our supporters two fantastic nights of football in the semi-finals.

“Monaco are a young side that run hard, score goals and have absolutely nothing to lose - they are dangerous.

“We want to go all the way and we will be ready to play to our full potential over these two legs.”

The Juve side that restricted Barca to a goalless draw on Wednesday night seemed surprisingly subdued after the final whistle, and following Friday’s draw Nedved offered his perspective.

“Getting a result at the Nou Camp is so difficult and I did not see the players celebrating at the end of the game because they are focused and know that they can win the Champions League this season,” said the former Czech Republic midfielder.

“I’m delighted with the work (head coach Massimiliano) Allegri has done so far, we want to move forwards with him at the helm. He is a tactical genius.”