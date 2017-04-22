Miller wants big match as Paolites close in on title

Hibs winger Marcelo Dias (left) runs past Christian Bubalovic, of Birkirkara. PHOTO: MATTHEW MIRABELLI

Mark Miller is demanding a big performance from his players as Hibernians head into a defining match against Birkirkara (tomorrow, 18.00) that could see them crowned champions for the 12th time in their club history.

With the title race just three matches away from its conclusion, the Paolites are enjoying a five-point buffer over second-placed Balzan with champions Valletta third, a further point behind.

Failure from Balzan and Valletta to take maximum spoils from today’s matches, against Tarxien Rainbows and St Andrews respectively, would enable Hibs to make sure of top placing with victory over the Stripes.

Miller is not looking too far ahead and has called on his players to focus all their efforts solely on their next match.

“This is a massive weekend for us,” Miller said.

“We only have three matches left and the pressure is increasing every week. Everyone will be looking at us to see if we drop points against Birkirkara so we need to be ready for what will be a very difficult match.

“The team is on the brink of achieving something big and at this stage it’s really up to which team wants it more. We must show our hunger and desire to become champions and victory on Sunday (tomorrow) will put us within touching distance of our ultimate goal.”

Hibernians have no major selection problems with Miller’s only concern being midfielder Johann Bezzina who is struggling with knee trouble.

Birkirkara’s build-up to this match was hampered by news in midweek that the Malta FA Licensing Board had turned down their application for a UEFA Licence leaving their hopes of playing in Europe in doubt.

This week, the Stripes were notified that their request for UEFA licence was turned down after the club failed to complete a number of amendments to their application by deadline day.

The club feels the association could have handled the issue differently.

“We feel let down by the treatment we got from the MFA regarding our application,” Birkirkara FC president Adrian Delia told the Times of Malta yesterday.

“Things were not done according to procedure in our opinion. We received a letter informing us that we had until April 17 to file the necessary paperwork and complete our application on April 18.

“Obviously, the deadline could never be reached and we have now written to the Licensing Board to reconsider their decision and give us the opportunity to complete our application.”

Paperwork issues aside, Birkir-kara’s chances of playing in Europe next season are already remote as with three matches to go they trail third-placed Valletta by four points.

This weekend, they have to beat Hibernians to keep alive their flickering hopes of extending an impressive record of representing Malta in UEFA club competitions uninterruptedly for the past 20 years.

Results so far: Hibernians vs Birkirkara 1-0, 1-2.