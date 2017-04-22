Malta Film Fund increased to €300,000

Tourism Minister Edward Zammit Lewis announces the increased allocation. Photo: DOI/Clifton Fenech

Local filmmakers are on course to receive additional help to bring their creative visions to fruition, with the Malta Film Fund's annual allocation increased to €300,000.

Last year's grant was of €250,000, with an additional one-off €250,00 allocated last August to give local productions a shot in the arm ahead of Valletta's 2018 European Capital of Culture crown.

The fund, which is administered by the Malta Film Commission, can be tapped by both new and established filmmakers and will now also include grants for distribution marketing and to help pay for international film festival fees.

These grants join previously-established ones for writers and development, as well as three schemes - for new talent, short films and production - aimed at film producers.

"We are working hand-in-hand with local filmmakers to help them face the challenges of the industry," said Film Commissioner Engelbert Grech.

Tourism Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said the government wanted to take the local film industry "to the next level" and that the number of local productions had grown substantially over the past few years.

Applications for funding are open until noon on Friday, June 30 and as of this year can be submitted online. Guidelines can be found on the Malta Film Commission website.