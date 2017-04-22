Watch: Wim Winders on winning the Palme d'or (ARTE)
Iconic filmmaker relives his 1984 Paris, Texas triumph
German filmmaker Wim Wenders won the Palme d'or for Paris, Texas in 1984. He describes that it was like to win.
