Juventus to face Monaco in Champions League semi-finals

Italian champions Juventus have been drawn against French side Monaco in the Champions League semi-finals.

The other semi-final will feature a Madrid derby, with eleven-time champions Real Madrid taking on neighbours Atletico Madrid.

Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus will travel to France for the first leg, with the return fixture taking place at their home stadium in Turin.

Freescoring Monaco have scored 24 goals since reaching the group phase, but they will now face a steely Juventus defence which has conceded just two goals in the campaign so far.

Monaco, who were knocked out by two-time champions Juve in the 1997-98 Champions League semi-finals, have never won the competition but reached the final in 2004.

"Monaco ! Strong team with many talented players and an impressive run this season. We have to be careful, but the goal is clear," Juve midfielder Sami Khedira said on Twitter.

In the other semi-final, Real Madrid will first host their neighbours, with Atletico at home for the second leg. Real Madrid beat Atletico in the final in 2014 and 2016.

The first round of semi-final matches will take place on May 2-3.