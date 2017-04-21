Msida win to go top

Photo: Joe Borg

Msida St Joseph maintained their winning run in the Gatorade First Division when they cruised past Qormi Futsal 5-3

The Saints are top of the standings, one point ahead of nearest rivals Sliema and two clear of third-placed Mrieħel ESS.

Qormi had looked to be in control of the match when they enjoyed a two-goal advantage by the end of the first half.

But Msida were a transformed side after the restart and quickly turned the match in their favour to seal their ninth win of the campaign.

Mohammed Elamari notched a brace for Msida with the other goals coming from Liam Cachia, Floren Manea and an own goal.

George Chircop, Andrew Catania and Lawrence Vella were on the mark for Qormi.

Safi San Lorenzo made it two wins in a row when they brushed aside Tarxien JMI 7-3 to maintain their charge towards a play-off spot.

Clive Calleja gave Safi an early lead before Preston Ellul levelled matters for Tarxien.

Sean Vella and Calleja put Safi 3-1 up with Allan Cachia pulling a goal back just before half-time.

Tarxien tried to be more adventurous in the second half but they left themselves exposed at the back with Safi hitting four goals without reply through Mauro Damato, Calleja, Ruben Vella and Neil Vella to seal their win.

Qrendi bagged their second successive win when they upset Mrieħel ESS 10-8.

Antonello Brincat, Craig Pickard, Alan Spiteri and Bertram Azzopardi helped themselves with a brace apiece for Qrendi while David Delicata and Dwayne Grech were also on target.

Ayoub Ahmad notched a poker for Mrieħel while Faisal Alnakua netted a brace with the other goals coming form Edgeli and Ayrton Duncan.

The Elite Group resumes today as Ħamrun Tre Angeli hope to maintain their good form as they face University of Malta while leaders Luxol take on third-placed Valletta.

Standings

Elite Group: Luxol 42, Ħamrun Tre Angeli 39, Valletta 37, Swieqi 33, University of Malta 25.

First Division: Msida 28, Sliema 27, Mrieħel ESS 26, Qormi Futsal 22, Safi San Lorenzo 18, Qrendi 10, Marsascala, Tarxien JMI 9, Swieqi U21 6, Żurrieq Wolves 3.